Advertisement

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation’s toughest football league from top to the bottom.

That begs the question: How hard will it be to win the SEC this season? The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gone are not only some marquee out-of-conference contests but also the FCS and lower-level games that fill the schedule with often easy wins.

Some potential contenders could face harder roads. Specifics of the league-wide schedules have to be finalized and approved by the schools’ ADs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

State

No political barbs at scaled back Fancy Farm annual picnic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The spicy speeches at Fancy Farm were canceled this year, but some politicians had the annual kickoff of Kentucky’s political season on their minds.

News

USDA identifies mysterious seeds delivered from China

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified seeds delivered unprompted to several homes across the country.

News

Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Knox County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

News

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates post-quarantine baby boom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
From flamingos, to penguins, to red pandas – let’s just say the animals at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden aren’t social distancing very well.

News

Lexington officials continue conversations on injustice and proper policing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Lexington is making moves to further the cause of racial justice. This upcoming week public officials have schedules full of important discussions. Both the city and the police department want to hear from the public.

Latest News

Sports

Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Adebayo added nine rebounds and six assists.

Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 19 to help Thunder top Jazz 110-94

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma City shot 53 percent from the field.

News

Study: College students should be tested for COVID-19 every few days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new study out of Yale could have a serious impact on the upcoming college semester.

News

LPD: Community input needed for Lexington Police accreditation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department is looking for input from the public.

News

WATCH | Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

Updated: 14 hours ago
A release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department states that more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during the month of July.

News

WATCH | Daughter of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion speaks out one year later

Updated: 14 hours ago
The daughter of a Lincoln County woman killed in a gas pipeline explosion is speaking out, one year later.