Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances & below average temperatures remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While a wet pattern remains for a few days longer, this week will still feature plenty of dry time to get outdoors and enjoy the September feel.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving through with another cold front that slowly sinks into our region for your evening and night ahead. At times, these showers could be heavy and lead to localized high water issues, but otherwise, most should pass without a problem. As we continue through tonight, those rain chances will dwindle, and temperatures will be on the nice side in the 60s by tonight.

Starting Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s with patchy dense fog possible in many areas. Any areas that experience fog should see it clear by the later morning hours. As we move into the afternoon and evening hours, highs are only expected to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s for an excellent feel. Still, we’ll also be dealing with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms again.

A somewhat drier pattern returns by the middle and latter half of the week with isolated rain chances for parts of Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday and Thursday. With plenty of dry time throughout the second half of the week, you’ll want to get out and enjoy it because temperatures will remain below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s before mid-80s return for the end of the week and into the weekend. We’ll also see rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up by the weekend as another system moving in.

