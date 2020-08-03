Advertisement

Health dept. reports 145 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 145 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 145 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,400.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is at 46.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 31,185 cases and 742 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

