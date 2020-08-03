Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms hold on for a little while

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A slow-moving front will keep showers & storms alive for a few more days.

A tropical system is moving along the east coast, and a cold front is dropping in from the northwest. This will keep the front around the area for a little longer. Rain chances will hold on as long as the front is with us. Some rain could be heavy at times.

I think that after this front moves through the region we will see rain chances drop. There will be a few scattered chances of showers & thunderstorms, but most will be dry. Temperatures will run quite a bit lower.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: 13 hours ago
FastCast sunday pm

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Below average feel to start August

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While we keep rain chances around throughout this week, below-average temperatures will also make it feel more like September

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
Fastcast saturday pm

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern remains in the forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
While the severe threat has diminished, our pattern remains wet through next week with daily isolated and scattered storm chances.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch Continues

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
More storms are on the way and may cause issues well into the weekend.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:10 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through this weekend with strong to potentially severe storms showing up for Saturday.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
Rounds of heavy rain may cause high water issues for some.