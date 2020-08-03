Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms hold on for a little while

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A slow-moving front will keep showers & storms alive for a few more days.

A tropical system is moving along the east coast, and a cold front is dropping in from the northwest. This will keep the front around the area for a little longer. Rain chances will hold on as long as the front is with us. Some rain could be heavy at times.

I think that after this front moves through the region we will see rain chances drop. There will be a few scattered chances of showers & thunderstorms, but most will be dry. Temperatures will run quite a bit lower.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

