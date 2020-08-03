Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey, and the Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors current president Greg Buchanon and the L-BAR’s CEO Justin Landon.

Parents and students across the state are still waiting to see what will happen when school starts again this fall. In a normal year, school would be starting in a couple weeks, but many districts have pushed the beginning of the year back because of the pandemic, and Jefferson and Fayette County Schools, the two largest districts in the sate, have made the decision to begin the school year online. The Prichard Committee has been working to improve the state’s education since the 1980s, and its President, Brigitte Blom Ramsey talks with WKYT’s Bryant about the stress of school personnel, how students can succeed despite the circumstances and more.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

Historically low interest rates and a low inventory of available homes has created a near frenzy in Lexington. Realtors often tell their clients to make fast decisions and strong offers as soon as they see what they like. Buchanon and Landon discuss the booming home market in Lexington, and what buyers have been looking for around the area.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky Newsmakers

State

Kentucky teacher urges parents to be more involved in virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Experts say there have been challenges to online learning, but teachers are noticing the benefits.

News

The Breakdown with the UK Dean of Students: How did testing go on Day 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Testing every student at UK who physically is coming to campus is no small thing. How did day 1 go, and what happens moving forward?

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances & below average temperatures remain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The September feel continues through this first week of August with isolated rain chances

Regional

Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential virus exposure at their office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, anyone who visited their office on Monday, July 27, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

Lexington

UK begins on-campus COVID testing for campus community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus.

Regional

Some Kentuckians raise COVID concerns over this year’s 127 Yard Sale

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s billed as the world’s longest yard sale, and it’s taking place in Kentucky and other states this weekend.

News

More COVID cases being reported in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Doctor Katrina Hood, with Lexington’s Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, tells us when she first started testing kids for COVID-19 back in May, there were no cases for the first few weeks.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.