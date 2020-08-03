Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey, and the Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors current president Greg Buchanon and the L-BAR’s CEO Justin Landon.

Parents and students across the state are still waiting to see what will happen when school starts again this fall. In a normal year, school would be starting in a couple weeks, but many districts have pushed the beginning of the year back because of the pandemic, and Jefferson and Fayette County Schools, the two largest districts in the sate, have made the decision to begin the school year online. The Prichard Committee has been working to improve the state’s education since the 1980s, and its President, Brigitte Blom Ramsey talks with WKYT’s Bryant about the stress of school personnel, how students can succeed despite the circumstances and more.

Historically low interest rates and a low inventory of available homes has created a near frenzy in Lexington. Realtors often tell their clients to make fast decisions and strong offers as soon as they see what they like. Buchanon and Landon discuss the booming home market in Lexington, and what buyers have been looking for around the area.

