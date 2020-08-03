Lexington Public Library removes fines from all accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library announced Monday it has removed all fines and fees on library cardholder accounts.

Effective immediately, there are no balances on any customer accounts, including those which were previously blocked for unpaid fines.

“We know that many in our community are facing unemployment and other financial difficulties as a result of the global pandemic, and we know that we have resources to help. We don’t want fines to be a barrier for those who need our services the most,” said executive director Heather Dieffenbach.

All six Library locations are now offering curbside service, and the Northside Branch is open for in-person browsing, computer use, and fax/scan service.

