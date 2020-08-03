Lexington woman starts GoFundMe page to provide rent assistance to families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear issued an eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while that may have stopped people from being kicked out of their homes for not being able to pay rent temporarily, those bills will still be due eventually.

So, a Lexington woman is trying to raise money to help families dealing with that looming problem.

Unemployment and the financial strain that comes with it are problems Ashanti McReynolds became all too familiar with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She just recently was able to go back to work in a childcare facility.

But, it’s not her personal struggle that has her trying to raise money, it’s seeing that same hardship reflected in the families of the kids she cares for.

“It hurts me to know that children are involved in these evictions, they’re involved in losing their homes, their safety,” McReynolds said. “Some of these families are just now getting back to work to pay their rent and get all their finances met.”

It’s those families that McReynolds’ new GoFundMe page was created for. The money raised will help families that aren’t able to get rent assistance through other avenues get back in the black.

Her goal is to connect with at least four families who need help catching up on rent payments and to send their landlords a money order in the families' names to foot the bill.

“If I am able to raise more than expected, then I will help more families,” McReynolds said.

But to do that she’s asking for the community’s help in donating the funds and in finding those families in need.

“All we have is hope and help from each other,” McReynolds said. “So, I hope to help as many people as I can.”

If you’re able to donate or if you know of a family that could benefit from McReynolds’ help, find her contact information on the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.