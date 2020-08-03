Advertisement

Lincoln County School District to buy school supplies for students

Students in Lincoln County will be getting free school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents and guardians have probably been spending time back to school shopping in the past couple of weeks. Lincoln County School System leaders have a plan to help families in their district.

"We thought, what is the one thing we can do to truly help our families as school starts?," said Superintendent Michael Rowe.

Rowe says knowing how expensive school supplies can be, it was an easy decision to buy them for every student in the district this year.

"We want to make sure everyone is on the same playing field, an equal plateau, when they start school. No student should come in and not have the same supplies or the same opportunities as someone else," said Rowe.

Rowe says the district has a large enough rainy day fund to be able to offer this. He says as federal unemployment benefits have ended, he worries about the future of his community.

"If our economy is ever going to jump back, we have to have school. And the best type of school to have is in-person," he says.

Rowe says the district plans to start school on August 26 and end May 27. This would include a normal break schedule. He says he understands that depending on state or federal orders, that may not happen. But he has plans for a safe return, in the mean-time.

"Of course we'll have our hand sanitizers and continue our social distancing to help with that. We'll also have plexiglass dividers in our elementary schools to divide our students away from one another, especially if they have to sit at a table," said Rowe.

The Lincoln County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting August 6. They’ll further discuss their back to school plans.

