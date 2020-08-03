Advertisement

National Corvette Museum to raffle off white coupe

The 1.75 Millionth Corvette will be raffled by the National Corvette Museum.
The 1.75 Millionth Corvette will be raffled by the National Corvette Museum.
Aug. 3, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The National Corvette Museum plans to raffle off an arctic white coupe with a red interior at its 26th anniversary celebration next month.

Museum President Sean Preston told the Daily News that it will be the 1.75 millionth Corvette produced and will be documented and certified by General Motors. He says the vehicle will look exactly like the first Corvette built in 1953 at the GM plant in Bowling Green.

Raffle tickets cost $200 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be chosen Sept. 4 and proceeds will go to the museum’s nonprofit foundation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

