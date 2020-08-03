National Corvette Museum to raffle off white coupe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The National Corvette Museum plans to raffle off an arctic white coupe with a red interior at its 26th anniversary celebration next month.

Museum President Sean Preston told the Daily News that it will be the 1.75 millionth Corvette produced and will be documented and certified by General Motors. He says the vehicle will look exactly like the first Corvette built in 1953 at the GM plant in Bowling Green.

Raffle tickets cost $200 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be chosen Sept. 4 and proceeds will go to the museum’s nonprofit foundation.

