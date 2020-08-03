Search for missing kayaker in Bourbon County to resume Monday morning

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are looking for a missing kayaker in Bourbon County near the Fayette County line.

Law enforcement says a man was kayaking Sunday evening near the 1700 block of North Middletown road. The man was apparently near the dam when he was pulled in by rapid water.

Around 25 different first responders responded to the scene to help look for the missing kayaker.

The search was called off late Sunday night. Officials said it will restart first thing in the morning as a recovery mission. Officials are asking people to keep traffic to a minimum in the area while they conduct their search.

