WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing up the state total to 31,508. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.18 percent positivity rate.

The governor also announced two new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 744.

Monday’s reported deaths include a 75-year-old man from Floyd County and a 99-year-old man from Calloway County.

Among the new cases reported Monday were 12 children under the age of five.

Gov. Beshear says there have been at least 642,577 COVID-19 tests performed and at least 8,335 people have recovered from the virus. There are currently 612 Kentuckians hospitalized for COVID-19 and 136 in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear announced new testing partnerships to replace the amount of volume Kroger provided. There will be new testing in northern Kentucky at the Atlantic Corporate Center in Erlanger Monday-Friday starting Aug. 6. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The state has also partnered with the University of Louisville to provide testing at 499 S. Brook Street and Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, and also Medical Center South in Bullitt County.

