Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Andy Beshear provides an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19.
Andy Beshear provides an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

Gov. Beshear reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing up the state total to 31,508. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.18 percent positivity rate.

The governor also announced two new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 744.

Monday’s reported deaths include a 75-year-old man from Floyd County and a 99-year-old man from Calloway County.

Among the new cases reported Monday were 12 children under the age of five.

Gov. Beshear says there have been at least 642,577 COVID-19 tests performed and at least 8,335 people have recovered from the virus. There are currently 612 Kentuckians hospitalized for COVID-19 and 136 in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear announced new testing partnerships to replace the amount of volume Kroger provided. There will be new testing in northern Kentucky at the Atlantic Corporate Center in Erlanger Monday-Friday starting Aug. 6. Hours will be 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The state has also partnered with the University of Louisville to provide testing at 499 S. Brook Street and Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, and also Medical Center South in Bullitt County.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey, and the Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors current president Greg Buchanon and the L-BAR’s CEO Justin Landon.

News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky Newsmakers

State

Kentucky teacher urges parents to be more involved in virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Experts say there have been challenges to online learning, but teachers are noticing the benefits.

News

The Breakdown with the UK Dean of Students: How did testing go on Day 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Testing every student at UK who physically is coming to campus is no small thing. How did day 1 go, and what happens moving forward?

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances & below average temperatures remain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The September feel continues through this first week of August with isolated rain chances

Regional

Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential virus exposure at their office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, anyone who visited their office on Monday, July 27, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

Lexington

UK begins on-campus COVID testing for campus community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus.

Regional

Some Kentuckians raise COVID concerns over this year’s 127 Yard Sale

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s billed as the world’s longest yard sale, and it’s taking place in Kentucky and other states this weekend.

News

More COVID cases being reported in Kentucky children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Doctor Katrina Hood, with Lexington’s Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, tells us when she first started testing kids for COVID-19 back in May, there were no cases for the first few weeks.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.