Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential virus exposure at their office

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about another potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to the sheriff’s office, anyone who visited their office on Monday, July 27, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus. The warning does not include people who visited other offices in the courthouse.

Last week, the health department also warned about potential exposure at a church service in Williamsburg.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed in either incident should call the health department at 606-549-3380.

