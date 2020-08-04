Advertisement

A labor of love to bring Harrison County seniors together one last time

With graduations now complete, it's one picture that is now unifying the class of 2020 in a very socially distanced way.
With graduations now complete, it's one picture that is now unifying the class of 2020 in a very socially distanced way.(Harrison County High School)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - High school seniors across Kentucky missed out on a large portion of their school year due to COVID-19.

Seniors missed traditions with friends that only happen once in a lifetime, but for school leaders in Harrison County, the district that was the first to close because of coronavirus, making what they could special for students always came first.

With graduations now complete, it's one picture that is now unifying the class of 2020 in a very socially distanced way.

If you took one look at the Harrison Co. High School class of 2020 picture, you would probably say what Governor Andy Beshear has said throughout this pandemic, “you can’t be doing that!” But take a closer look, it’s not what you think.

“So many people have shared and commented and messaged me about the photo, it’s pretty amazing I am very, very pleased with how everything came out,” said Donald Richie.

Donald Richie is the District Media Specialist for Harrison Co. Schools and he is the mastermind behind this now special memento for the graduating seniors of 2020. “The most important thing about the whole process of a graduation this year was for us to be able to provide this class with as best of an experience as they possibly can, given that they lost the last 25 percent or so of their year and probably some of the best parts of that senior year,” said Richie.

Like all Kentucky schools, education leaders in Harrison Co. had to get creative in how they celebrated this year's seniors.

Earlier in the summer, students graduated one at a time and only immediate family could watch and video. But it was Richie waiting on the sidelines at the green screen that would make the 2020 composite special. He worked for weeks to overlay 208 pictures, creating the composite tradition, just a little different.

“I had a long list of files and I had to keep track of where they were in the picture so I would know if I had to move somebody,” said Richie. His biggest fear was leaving someone out.

Richie says it was an honor to create this timeless treasure for the class of 2020 and just in case for 2021. "I for one know for sure that if we need to do 210 or 220 overlays for a class picture I'm definitely ready to do it," said Richie.

Richie says while he may have put the photo together, he says the brainchild behind this idea was Assistant Principal Jenny Nichols.

The composite photos are now available for students to pick up and we hear it has been all smiles doing so.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

News

Fischer looking for ‘best person for the job’ as city posts LMPD chief opening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Picht
Louisville’s search for a new police chief took a step forward Monday after feedback from the community.

News

GoFundMe page started for family of good Samaritan killed in Montgomery County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A close friend and coworker of Shana Cunningham-Terrill is hoping to raise money for her daughter, two grandkids, and mother as they mourn her loss.

News

Racial Justice Commission law enforcement subcommittee covers use of discretion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A public defender showed the percentage of black versus other races who are charged with certain misdemeanors and felonies-- numbers that indicated black citizens his office represented have been more likely to face harsher charges.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WKYT Investigates | Free speech vs. your job in the age of social media

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
You may have heard the saying “What you do on your own time is your own business.” That’s not always the case anymore.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey, and the Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors current president Greg Buchanon and the L-BAR’s CEO Justin Landon.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky Newsmakers

State

Kentucky teacher urges parents to be more involved in virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Experts say there have been challenges to online learning, but teachers are noticing the benefits.