Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Below average feel holds for now

By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drier days are ahead with below-average temperatures sticking around for now, but our typical Summer feel will return before you know it.

An isolated shower threat will remain around for this evening across the Commonwealth as the last bit of moisture exits out of our region. At times these showers can be heavy, but most will be staying dry through tonight. With mostly dry conditions tonight, a nice feel will continue with temperatures falling through the 60s this evening and falling into the 50s through the overnight.

We’ll keep our dry time going throughout the day on Wednesday. Morning temperatures will start on a cool note in the mid to upper 50s across the Commonwealth. Then, by the afternoon and evening hours, temperatures will continue to feel fantastic with highs only topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be around throughout the day with a light to moderate breeze. While most will stay dry, a scattered rain chance will remain around parts of southeastern Kentucky.

Mostly dry weather will continue through the end of the week with isolated rain chances remaining for parts of eastern Kentucky. Then, by the weekend and into next week, daily showers and thunderstorms chances will return along with some summer-like heat. Temperatures will remain below average through the lower 80s through Thursday, and then by Friday and into the weekend highs will warm back into the mid-80s with humidity returning as well.

