Man charged with DUI after Lexington crash leaves 100 in the dark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is charged with DUI after a crash at a major Lexington intersection left almost 100 in the dark early Tuesday morning.

Part of Tates Creek Road near Alumni Drive is shut down after the crash. According to Lexington Police, a driver took down an electric pole around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car caught fire after the crash, further complicating the situation. The driver, Maurice Moberly, is charged with DUI.

Crews worked to restore power in the early hours of the morning. Police worked traffic lights at the intersection while crews work. Outbound lanes of Tates Creek at Cooper Drive were shut down for a time.

This story is developing, and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

