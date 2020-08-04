Advertisement

Builder pitched to Trump wins new border wall contract

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A construction company whose CEO has made direct appeals on Fox News to build President Donald Trump’s border wall won another major contract Monday. Fisher Industries has been awarded a $289 million contract to build 17 miles of wall in Laredo, Texas, next to the Rio Grande, which separates Texas and Mexico. The North Dakota-based company has already won $1.7 billion in contracts elsewhere along the border. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican who received campaign donations from company CEO Tommy Fisher and his wife, says he championed Fisher Industries to Trump.

