Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday morning for Rep. Robert Goforth.

The Kentucky representative is accused of domestic assault, terroristic threatening, and strangulation. Just last year, Goforth voted to make strangulation a felony.

The case was waived to a grand jury.

