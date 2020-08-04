Advertisement

Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday morning for Rep. Robert Goforth.

PREVIOUS: Rep. Robert Goforth appears in court for Laurel County hearing

The Kentucky representative is accused of domestic assault, terroristic threatening, and strangulation. Just last year, Goforth voted to make strangulation a felony.

The case was waived to a grand jury.

