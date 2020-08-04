Advertisement

FCPS teams up with thoroughbred industry to give students equine opportunities

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new opportunity for Fayette County students to grow into a career was announced Tuesday morning.

The Fayette Co. Public School system is teaming up with the Kentucky thoroughbred industry to offer learning opportunities to students.

The partnership was made official Tuesday to give students the chance to get real-world experience with the equine industry while they’re in middle and high school.

“Beginning this year we will expand our equine studies program into two additional middle schools and build a pathway for our students to explore careers in the equine industry,” said Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Caulk was joined by members of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association to announce the partnership.

In the horse capital of the world, I believe that any future that does not include the equine industry would be simply incomplete,” Caulk said.”

Caulk says the program will allow students to get a working knowledge of horses that can allow them to explore careers that makeup 14,000 jobs in Fayette County.

“If we have a facility like this, to maximize how it’s going to provide services to not only our industry but the community as a whole, we look at this very much as a down payment on the community,” said Chauncey Morris, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association Executive Director.

“When you have a facility like this to teach it in you’re going to give these kids baseline knowledge of horsemanship skills where then we can bridge the gap to get them to the farms,” said Braxton Lynch, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association Chair.

Officials say this will be a three-year partnership that will take place at Locust Trace.

