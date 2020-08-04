GoFundMe page started for family of good Samaritan killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A good Samaritan in Montgomery County was killed early Monday morning while trying to help after a crash that happened on I-64.

Now a friend of that woman has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her family during this difficult time.

A close friend and coworker described Shana Cunningham-Terrill as a natural-born caregiver.

So, it was no surprise for Jaycee Hurley to learn what Cunningham-Terrill was doing in her final moments.

"That's her, she's always one to run to help anybody and everybody," Hurley said. "And, she never expected anything in return."

Cunningham-Terrill was one of four people who pulled over on the interstate to help the driver of a car that had crashed.

That's when the Montgomery County Sherriff's Office said another car swerved trying to avoid that initial crash and hit all five people standing in the median, including Cunningham-Terrill.

"We've cried a lot today but we've also laughed because we've just been remembering all the goofy stuff she would do, just her laugh alone was infectious," Hurley said. "She was always trying to find a way to make everybody else's life easier, happier."

Now that's what Hurley is trying to do for her family in return creating a GoFundMe account to raise money for Cunningham-Terrill's daughter, two grandkids, and her mom, all of whom lived with her.

"I know they'll all struggle for a while because it's hard to try to worry about bills and expenses and all that when you're trying to mourn someone who is so important to you," Hurley said.

It's Hurley's attempt at paying it forward for a woman who spent her last breath doing exactly that.

"She, she's going to be missed," Hurley said.

Click here to visit that GoFundMe page.

