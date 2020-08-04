Advertisement

Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.(WKYT News)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

Kentucky would follow suit with several states forcing bars to close at 11 p.m. Ohio was the latest to jump-in.

"We hope we can have better stronger guidelines and we will have to see where we are as we approach that point in time," the Governor said during his Monday news briefing. "We may also have to consider a curfew a closing time because that appears to be semi-effective at least in other states."

The Governor did not share when the mandate could go into effect if chosen to pursue but bars can reopen this week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A labor of love to bring Harrison County seniors together one last time

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Seniors missed traditions with friends that only happen once in a lifetime, but for school leaders in Harrison County, the district that was the first to close because of coronavirus, making what they could special for students always came first.

News

Fischer looking for ‘best person for the job’ as city posts LMPD chief opening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Picht
Louisville’s search for a new police chief took a step forward Monday after feedback from the community.

News

GoFundMe page started for family of good Samaritan killed in Montgomery County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A close friend and coworker of Shana Cunningham-Terrill is hoping to raise money for her daughter, two grandkids, and mother as they mourn her loss.

News

Racial Justice Commission law enforcement subcommittee covers use of discretion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A public defender showed the percentage of black versus other races who are charged with certain misdemeanors and felonies-- numbers that indicated black citizens his office represented have been more likely to face harsher charges.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WKYT Investigates | Free speech vs. your job in the age of social media

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
You may have heard the saying “What you do on your own time is your own business.” That’s not always the case anymore.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Prichard Committee President and CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey, and the Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors current president Greg Buchanon and the L-BAR’s CEO Justin Landon.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/02: Prichard Committee President & CEO Brigitte Blom Ramsey; Lexington-Bluegrass Association Realtors President Greg Buchanon and CEO Justin Landon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kentucky Newsmakers

State

Kentucky teacher urges parents to be more involved in virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Experts say there have been challenges to online learning, but teachers are noticing the benefits.