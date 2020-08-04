Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

Kentucky would follow suit with several states forcing bars to close at 11 p.m. Ohio was the latest to jump-in.

"We hope we can have better stronger guidelines and we will have to see where we are as we approach that point in time," the Governor said during his Monday news briefing. "We may also have to consider a curfew a closing time because that appears to be semi-effective at least in other states."

The Governor did not share when the mandate could go into effect if chosen to pursue but bars can reopen this week.

