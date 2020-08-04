Advertisement

Jessamine Co. superintendent overrules board’s vote; school year will start online

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Jessamine County will be waiting longer to return to their classrooms, after a decision made by the superintendent Monday night.

Superintendent Matt Moore’s decision effectively overruled the vote of the school board.

In July, Jessamine County school officials announced plans to offer both in-person classes and online instruction and, during Monday night’s special school board meeting, parents strongly voiced their preference.

Jessamine County Schools start on August 26 and many parents were hoping for in-person classes. Their reasons ranging from kids having been at home for far too long to advice from local medical professionals.

But, in a 3-2 vote, school board members decided to give parents both options.

However, Superintendent Moore overruled that decision saying that schools will start virtually. He sent a letter to parents saying in part “COVID-19 cases have recently spiked in our community, as a result, and to safeguard our students and staff, I have made the decision to exercise my authority to utilize our extended NTI plan.”

Superintendent Moore told parents the school year would start off with online classes for at least two weeks. He did not give a definite date as to when that extended NTI would end but said in-person classes would resume once it’s safe to do so.

Moore says school cafeterias will be stocking good for meal distribution.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

