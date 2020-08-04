Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for early August

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will be passing through the region today. This keeps everything on the cooler and stormy side.

As this next front begins to move across Kentucky, rounds of showers & storms will increase. Once those are out of here, we'll see some very comfortable days. Highs will run well below normal, and lows will be very comfortable.

The only rain chances you will find will be in eastern Kentucky. At least until the weekend. A couple of waves of energy will roll along that old front and bring some showers around.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

