Advertisement

Louisville-based boutique helping students, staff at Lexington school get through pandemic

The Pink Tag Boutique has donated masks in three states so far, Indiana, Tennessee, and now Kentucky.
The Pink Tag Boutique has donated masks in three states so far, Indiana, Tennessee, and now Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Andrea Walker
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Louisville-based boutique is partnering with a non-profit to provide some much-needed supplies to help students and staff at one Lexington elementary school get through the pandemic.

Despite starting the year off virtually, school leaders in Fayette County want to make sure every student has a face covering of some kind ahead of their eventual return to the classroom.

And, thanks to a partnership between the Pink Tag Boutique and the Superhero Mask Project, students and staff at Picadome Elementary will be fully “covered” when that day comes.

“To see businesses and non-profits rise to the occasion and do something like this for us is very heartwarming,” Principal Jennifer Hutchison. “This has been a tough time for all of us, but it’s things like this that really make your heart full and lets us know that we’re going to be okay.”

Picadome is a Title 1 school, meaning many of its students come from low-income families. Something Pink Tag’s owner, Britney Renbarger, can relate to.

“I remember the stress of my parents not being able to pay for school supplies,” Renbarger said. “So, for my sister and I to be able to help families like ours, it means the world to us.”

The Pink Tag Boutique has donated masks in three states so far, Indiana, Tennessee, and now Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Poll: Trump, McConnell enjoy big leads in Kentucky over Democratic rivals

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By John P. Wise
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a 53-36 advantage over well-funded Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, who won a tightly-contested primary over hard-charging newcomer Charles Booker in June.

Regional

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.

News

Jessamine Co. superintendent overrules board’s vote; school year will start online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Students in Jessamine County will be waiting longer to return to their classrooms, after a decision made by the superintendent Monday night.

Latest News

Lexington

FCPS teams up with thoroughbred industry to give students equine opportunities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Fayette Co. Public School system is teaming up with the Kentucky thoroughbred industry to offer learning opportunities to students.

Lexington

Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
You can wait in a line or make an appointment for a week from now, but, even then, it could be a while before you get your results.

Lexington

Piece of machinery catches fire at Trane plant in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Just before 8:15 a.m., the Lexington fire Department says they responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road for the report of a structure fire at the Trane plant.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for early August

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will be passing through the region today. This keeps everything on the cooler and stormy side.