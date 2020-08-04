Louisville-based boutique helping students, staff at Lexington school get through pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Louisville-based boutique is partnering with a non-profit to provide some much-needed supplies to help students and staff at one Lexington elementary school get through the pandemic.

Despite starting the year off virtually, school leaders in Fayette County want to make sure every student has a face covering of some kind ahead of their eventual return to the classroom.

And, thanks to a partnership between the Pink Tag Boutique and the Superhero Mask Project, students and staff at Picadome Elementary will be fully “covered” when that day comes.

“To see businesses and non-profits rise to the occasion and do something like this for us is very heartwarming,” Principal Jennifer Hutchison. “This has been a tough time for all of us, but it’s things like this that really make your heart full and lets us know that we’re going to be okay.”

Picadome is a Title 1 school, meaning many of its students come from low-income families. Something Pink Tag’s owner, Britney Renbarger, can relate to.

“I remember the stress of my parents not being able to pay for school supplies,” Renbarger said. “So, for my sister and I to be able to help families like ours, it means the world to us.”

The Pink Tag Boutique has donated masks in three states so far, Indiana, Tennessee, and now Kentucky.

