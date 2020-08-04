Advertisement

KPD identifies survivors in helicopter crash on Tennessee River

The Knoxville Fire Department said a body has been recovered after a helicopter crashed in the Tennessee River Monday night.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department said a body has been recovered and three individuals were rescued after a helicopter crashed in the Tennessee River Monday night.

Knoxville police said James Clayton, John McBride and Flynt Griffin survived the crash and were rescued by a nearby pontoon boat.

The Knoxville Fire Department said the crash occurred around 7:42 p.m. Monday just behind a home in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood on Lakeview Drive. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) there were four people on board the aircraft. KFD said three of the passengers escaped the crash.

KFD originally said the three who escaped were taken to a hospital, but later said that none of the three needed medical treatment and denied transportation.

Shortly before 8 p.m., dispatch said crews entered the water near the US Marine Corp base off of Alcoa Highway to search for the fourth passenger.

Just after 10:30 p.m., KFD announced that the body of the fourth passenger had been recovered and pronounced dead. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

UPDATE: Officials on scene discussing missing passenger in Tennessee River after helicopter crash.

Posted by WVLT on Monday, August 3, 2020

Officials identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC-130.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Knox County Rescue Squad, and Knoxville Fire Department could be seen scouring the area on boat and by air.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

#UPDATE One person is dead and three people escaped after a helicopter crash. The survivors were picked up by a pontoon boat as they swam to shore.

Posted by Amanda Hara on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

FCPS teams up with thoroughbred industry to give students equine opportunities

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Fayette Co. Public School system is teaming up with the Kentucky thoroughbred industry to offer learning opportunities to students.

Lexington

Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
You can wait in a line or make an appointment for a week from now, but, even then, it could be a while before you get your results.

Lexington

Piece of machinery catches fire at Trane plant in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Just before 8:15 a.m., the Lexington fire Department says they responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road for the report of a structure fire at the Trane plant.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for early August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will be passing through the region today. This keeps everything on the cooler and stormy side.

Lexington

Man charged with DUI after Lexington crash leaves 100 in the dark

Updated: 5 hours ago
As of now, it’s unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

News

More COVID cases being reported in Kentucky children

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Doctor Katrina Hood, with Lexington’s Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, tells us when she first started testing kids for COVID-19 back in May, there were no cases for the first few weeks.

News

Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

News

WATCH | Fischer looking for ‘best person for the job’ as city posts LMPD chief opening

Updated: 11 hours ago
Louisville’s search for a new police chief took a step forward Monday after feedback from the community.