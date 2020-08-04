Piece of machinery catches fire at Trane plant in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire at a Lexington business Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:15 a.m., the Lexington fire Department says they responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road for the report of a structure fire at the Trane plant.

When firefighters got there they found a piece of machinery on the manufacturing floor on fire. They say the sprinkler system had activated, containing the bulk of the fire.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the remaining fire that was found.

No injuries were reported.

