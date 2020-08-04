Advertisement

Piece of machinery catches fire at Trane plant in Lexington

Just before 8:15 a.m., the Lexington fire Department says they responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road for the report of a structure fire at the Trane plant.
Just before 8:15 a.m., the Lexington fire Department says they responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road for the report of a structure fire at the Trane plant.(KWQC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire at a Lexington business Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:15 a.m., the Lexington fire Department says they responded to the 1500 block of Mercer Road for the report of a structure fire at the Trane plant.

When firefighters got there they found a piece of machinery on the manufacturing floor on fire. They say the sprinkler system had activated, containing the bulk of the fire.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the remaining fire that was found.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for early August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will be passing through the region today. This keeps everything on the cooler and stormy side.

Lexington

Man charged with DUI after Lexington crash leaves 100 in the dark

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of now, it’s unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Latest News

News

More COVID cases being reported in Kentucky children

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Doctor Katrina Hood, with Lexington’s Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, tells us when she first started testing kids for COVID-19 back in May, there were no cases for the first few weeks.

News

Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

Regional

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

WATCH | Fischer looking for ‘best person for the job’ as city posts LMPD chief opening

Updated: 10 hours ago
Louisville’s search for a new police chief took a step forward Monday after feedback from the community.

News

WATCH | GoFundMe page started for family of good Samaritan killed in Montgomery County crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
A close friend and coworker described Shana Cunningham-Terrill as a natural-born caregiver.

News

WATCH | A labor of love to bring Harrison County seniors together one last time

Updated: 10 hours ago
High school seniors across Kentucky missed out on a large portion of their school year due to COVID-19.