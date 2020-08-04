Advertisement

SEC unveils preseason football practice schedule

The start of Southeastern Conference football practices has been pushed back 10 days to Aug. 17
Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics
Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The league announced a new preseason practice schedule on Tuesday after previously announcing that SEC teams would play only league games and pushing the season start back to Sept. 26.

The new league-wide calendar allows for more days off and fewer practices than permitted under NCAA rules. From Aug. 7-16, teams are allowed to conduct up to 14 hours weekly of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.

Starting Aug. 17, they can hold 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. Coaches must allow two days off each week until game week.

