Whitley County reports multiple cases of COVID exposure in public places

Nine cases were tied to Saxon Independent Baptist Church and other cases were tied to a youth camp in Tennessee attended by some in that church.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Whitley County health leaders are dealing with a number of clusters of COVID-19.

The cases were tied to a church near the Tennessee border and the sheriff’s office.

Whitley County health leaders say clusters are defined as two or more cases in a single location and they say several were tied to within the sheriff’s office and two other clusters to that church.

Health leaders say there were three cases tied directly to the sheriff’s office, but we don’t’ know if they are law officers, office workers or others who have one business there.

“Some folks feel fine, some have mild symptoms, and some have quite severe symptoms,” said Marcy Rein, Whitley Co Health Dept. “It is all over the map.”

Nine cases were tied to Saxon Independent Baptist Church and other cases were tied to a youth camp in Tennessee attended by some in that church. Health leaders say the cases are varied but say none of those people appear to be severely sick.

“We have identified 9 people associated with the Saxton church and three additional people associated with the youth camp in Tennessee,” said Rein.

We’re told the church has gone back to virtual services.

We have also learned Tuesday that Corbin Independent Schools will start their school year on September 9, about two weeks later than earlier planned. There will be three options for students on how to attend.

One is all virtual, the second is in person and a third will be a hybrid combination of the two. All this will take more planning with the previous start date of late August.

“Since that time, we have had a bit of a spike, we have had some numbers go up, it’s become apparent that some wanted to change some schedules,” said David Cox, Corbin Independent Schools.

Cox says he cannot remember ever starting school so late in September,  and health leaders say it’s a difficult time to try and find the best option.

“All the things they have to do to get ready for school, it is complicated and it is a tough situation to work out,” said Rein.

Corbin students who chose the hybrid plan will attend on either a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday schedule with alternating Fridays similar to a college schedule.

