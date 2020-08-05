Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Our September Preview Continues

(WCTV)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to see much below normal temps for our part of the world as August keeps it’s cool. This September weather pattern has a few more days left in the tank before we get into a more typical August setup.

Let’s begin with the precious present and roll forward. Temps to start the day were into the amazing 50s! Highs are on the awesome side of the thermometer with many areas in staying in the 70s. There’s a slight chance for a shower or storm in the east and southeast through the evening.

Temps on Thursday should reach the high 70s to low 80s for most of the region, but we should see a few more clouds showing up. A few showers and storms may also show up across the east and southeast with some isolated stuff continuing into Friday.

Locally heavy downpours will show up.

Temps will rebound into normal levels this weekend with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The threat for showers and storms increase into next week as some action works in from the northwest.

