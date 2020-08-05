Advertisement

COVID testing resumes at new ‘permanent’ site in Lexington

The demand for testing continues to rise as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up. In response, the City of Lexington is opening up another weekly testing site.
The demand for testing continues to rise as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up. In response, the City of Lexington is opening up another weekly testing site.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The demand for testing continues to rise as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up.

In response, the City of Lexington is opening up another weekly testing site.

In the first few days of August, Lexington recorded more than 190 COVID cases.

“We know that more testing is needed across the community,” Craig Cammack, Mayoral Community Outreach Liaison.

And as the Bluegrass Community and Technical College Campus site closes, the city was left looking for more and they found it.

“Testing is not just for people who are feeling ill,” Cammack said. “There are plenty of people who are asymptomatic and it’s good for those who have been on vacation and they don’t know if they may have caught it on vacation or just in general to feel safe and know that they are clear of the virus.”

Consolidated Baptist Church served as a mobile testing site and serviced more people than any other mobile site with drive-through and walk-up testing.

“We have seen a large amount of people coming to this site as opposed to other locations,” Cammack said. “Roughly about 600 tests per day are administered at this site.”

City officials say they recognize the demand for testing continues to go up in Lexington and that’s why adding a fourth location quickly was extremely important. In fact, they say they’re looking at opportunities to add more testing locations throughout Lexington.

Cammack says he’s confident additional sites won’t slow down the turn around time for results and will benefit the community.

“They are able to generally produce results in 48-72 hours so they are able to accommodate this,” Cammack said. “We’ve made sure to work with them to say where are we going to reach our maximum where we can’t produce testing results within a reasonable time frame.”

Cammack says the Governor is working with Kroger and UK to add more sites in Lexington but no word on when or if those sites will open.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester.

News

Dr. Eli Capilouto's full interview with Victor Puente

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester. They started testing students this week, and, Wednesday, we heard from UK’s president, Dr. Eli Capilouto, about how that process is going.

News

WATCH Need help combing through the Lexington Public Library’s digital stacks? Book a virtual librarian!

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Lexington Public Library is offering some digital help to researchers of all kinds in the form of a virtual librarian.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

News

EKU kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Landon White, a redshirt junior and a kicker for the Colonels, took to Instagram to voice his frustrations.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September-like stretch of days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will be absolutely fantastic during the next few days. It's even better when you consider that we are sitting in early August.

State

KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen Sunday, Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

News

Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.