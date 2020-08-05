COVID testing resumes at new ‘permanent’ site in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The demand for testing continues to rise as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up.

In response, the City of Lexington is opening up another weekly testing site.

Testing at Consolidated Baptist Church started up at 9AM and will run until 4PM. Starting next week that will become the next permanent testing site in Lexington. City officials tell me that adding this site was a must. I'll have more coming up later today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/w7iyO4ohrQ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 5, 2020

In the first few days of August, Lexington recorded more than 190 COVID cases.

“We know that more testing is needed across the community,” Craig Cammack, Mayoral Community Outreach Liaison.

And as the Bluegrass Community and Technical College Campus site closes, the city was left looking for more and they found it.

“Testing is not just for people who are feeling ill,” Cammack said. “There are plenty of people who are asymptomatic and it’s good for those who have been on vacation and they don’t know if they may have caught it on vacation or just in general to feel safe and know that they are clear of the virus.”

Consolidated Baptist Church served as a mobile testing site and serviced more people than any other mobile site with drive-through and walk-up testing.

“We have seen a large amount of people coming to this site as opposed to other locations,” Cammack said. “Roughly about 600 tests per day are administered at this site.”

City officials say they recognize the demand for testing continues to go up in Lexington and that’s why adding a fourth location quickly was extremely important. In fact, they say they’re looking at opportunities to add more testing locations throughout Lexington.

Cammack says he’s confident additional sites won’t slow down the turn around time for results and will benefit the community.

“They are able to generally produce results in 48-72 hours so they are able to accommodate this,” Cammack said. “We’ve made sure to work with them to say where are we going to reach our maximum where we can’t produce testing results within a reasonable time frame.”

Cammack says the Governor is working with Kroger and UK to add more sites in Lexington but no word on when or if those sites will open.

