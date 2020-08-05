Advertisement

EKU kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

EKU Football Kicker Landon White
EKU Football Kicker Landon White(EKU)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of the Eastern Kentucky University football team has quit over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landon White, a redshirt junior, was a kicker for the Colonels. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to voice his frustrations:

“No matter what you hear the facts are the facts, with the main fact being the coach and some staff, do not care about player safety.” White wrote.

8-4-20. My last day is finally here. Today I have resigned my position on the Eastern Kentucky University football team as a kicker. Not huge news in the sports world I know but... No matter what you hear the facts are the facts, with the main fact being the coach and some staff, do not care about player safety. I will surely miss my brothers on the field. This is a tough day for me, but somebody has gotta tell the truth on what us athletes are going through during this pandemic. At Eastern Kentucky Football there is little or no testing, (last team test was July 6). Symptomatic players still in the building and around other teammates. But the same day people had symptoms we continued to practice instead of face the issue head on. Keep in mind we started fall camp on Friday July 31st. We have plenty of players and staff test positive over the past month. But you have probably heard very little on the matter. Have y’all heard about us suspending anything? Of course not. There are meeting rooms with 100+ players and staff crammed into it with zero space and no social distancing rules in sight. There are a bunch of potential positives in there. The Player cafeteria (case dining hall) endangers the EKU Cafeteria staff as well as other students who are now on campus, masks are routinely not worn while players are constantly being reminded by the dining hall staff instead of our coaches to keep it on. The Head Coach knows and the Head Coach does nothing. The Head Coach does not care about his players safety as well as his staff and their families. He cares about the 500k we are about to earn by playing WVU in Morgantown at the end of the month. The truth has to be told and I’ll be your guy. I love my teammates as well as my family and I’ll forever cherish the l moments I had with them. With 2 pregnant sisters, 3 nieces and a nephew, and a mom & dad as well as my Grandmother and grandfather I love dearly, I need to protect them at ALL cost. I will not endanger anyones health by continuing to play. This goes for my players family and my family. People need to know what the NCAA and University is really about and it’s not about player safety. #DoTheyReallyCare

WKYT is reaching out to EKU about White’s decision.

Three EKU student-athletes and three athletics staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in early July.

At the time, the university released a response saying, “the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our primary concern.”

