EKU kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of the Eastern Kentucky University football team has quit over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landon White, a redshirt junior, was a kicker for the Colonels. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to voice his frustrations:

“No matter what you hear the facts are the facts, with the main fact being the coach and some staff, do not care about player safety.” White wrote.

WKYT is reaching out to EKU about White’s decision.

Three EKU student-athletes and three athletics staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in early July.

At the time, the university released a response saying, “the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our primary concern.”

