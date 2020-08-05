Advertisement

First look at possible recommendations one subcommittee will make for the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality

Both the Housing and Gentrification subcommittee and the Law Enforcement, Justice, and Accountability subcommittee were represented in Tuesday's town hall meeting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the final town hall meeting for the Mayor's Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, we got the first look at some possible recommendations one subcommittee will present to the mayor.

There were two subcommittees represented in Tuesday night's final town hall meeting, Housing and Gentrification and Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability.

But, as expected, the majority of the public questions were focused on law enforcement.

“There are lots of questions about the FOP’s role, what policies prevent officers from being immediately fired for use of force instead of receiving at most a six-month suspension, the loophole that allows administrative officers to not wear body cameras while interaction with the public in an on-duty capacity, and why are so many use of force complaints determined to be unfounded,” Town Hall Moderator Renee Shaw said.

Each of the questions touched on issues that the subcommittee has been discussing in length twice a week since it was formed.

They don’t have all of the answers, but there are some tentative recommendations that the subcommittee is considering.

Those include conducting an analysis of interactions on body camera footage to find if people of color are treated with more or less respect and in turn using that footage in coaching and training officers, as well as looking into budget relocation, allocating more money for training or social services.

But, the subcommittee did note there is no official proposal right now to reduce the police budget.

“The origin of this commission is designed to make recommendations that will get at the mitigation and hopefully the elimination of systemic and systematic racism that is a disease that is plaguing us,” Subcommittee Member David Cozart said.

In the Law Enforcement, Justice, and Accountability subcommittee’s next meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, a representative from the FOP will be a guest speaker to discuss the collective bargaining agreement.

Ideally, the final recommendations by all subcommittees will be finished by Aug. 31.

