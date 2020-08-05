Advertisement

Former UK golfer Cullan Brown dies after battle with bone cancer

The Lyon County native was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August of 2019.
(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former University of Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Lexington after a year-long battle with a rare form of bone cancer.

Brown won the KHSAA state individual golf title in 2016 and was runner-up in 2015 and 2017. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team before withdrawing from school to battle his disease.

Arrangements have not been announced.

