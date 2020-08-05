Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September-like stretch of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will be absolutely fantastic during the next few days. It’s even better when you consider that we are sitting in early August.

All it takes is a nice cold front to move through the region to give us some better weather for a few days. However, that same front will still be just close enough to throw a few showers around in eastern Kentucky. A few waves of energy will travel along it and deliver a few showers out east.

The rest of us should be mainly dry until the weekend. That is when we see our next big push of widespread rain. It is also when temperatures return to normal. I think we will see highs around the upper 70s and low 80s until that point.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

