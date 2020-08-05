Advertisement

Kentucky health officials prepare to handle potential COVID cases in schools

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Schools that will be reopening to in-person classes face difficult tasks this year.

Among the issues they will be facing is what to do when a student tests positive for COVID-19.

In Somerset, schools will start the new year on August 24 with both in-person and distant learning.

If a student tests positive, there are several different options regarding what will happen.

Governor Beshear was asked about that Tuesday and said it does not mean the entire school will have to shut down for one case.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is still working on plans, but Somerset Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively said it could result in just one classroom being impacted.

We also spoke with the director of another county’s health department that is working with their school system on their reopening plan. He told us that, as of now, the plan is to quarantine the entire classroom if one student tests positive and they could possibly close the entire school system if 10 test positive.

Lively also said each school will have a ‘sick bay’ room for students who are found with a high temperature at school.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Old Bardstown distillery being brought back to life for historic tourism experience

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Nelson County Economic Development Agency has announced that a developer plans to create a bourbon tourism experience at the shuttered T.W. Samuels Distillery site just 10 minutes from downtown Bardstown.

Lexington

COVID testing resumes at new ‘permanent’ site in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The demand for testing continues to rise as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up. In response, the City of Lexington is opening up another weekly testing site.

Lexington

UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester.

News

Dr. Eli Capilouto's full interview with Victor Puente

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester. They started testing students this week, and, Wednesday, we heard from UK’s president, Dr. Eli Capilouto, about how that process is going.

Latest News

News

WATCH Need help combing through the Lexington Public Library’s digital stacks? Book a virtual librarian!

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lexington Public Library is offering some digital help to researchers of all kinds in the form of a virtual librarian.

Lexington

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

News

EKU kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Landon White, a redshirt junior and a kicker for the Colonels, took to Instagram to voice his frustrations.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September-like stretch of days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will be absolutely fantastic during the next few days. It's even better when you consider that we are sitting in early August.

State

KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen Sunday, Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.