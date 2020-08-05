KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing teen from Spencer County.
17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen Sunday, Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.
Lawson is a white female. She stands at 5′8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a grey Spencer County High School hoodie and pink crocs.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call KSP’s Frankfort Post at 502-227-2221.
