KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing teen from Spencer County.

17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen Sunday, Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

Lawson is a white female. She stands at 5′8″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a grey Spencer County High School hoodie and pink crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call KSP’s Frankfort Post at 502-227-2221.

