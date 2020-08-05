Advertisement

KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen

Kentucky State Police are searching for 17-year-old Grayson Lawson, last seen on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.
Kentucky State Police are searching for 17-year-old Grayson Lawson, last seen on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.(Missing Persons poster)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is asking the public for help in their search of a missing Spencer County teen.

KSP says 17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen on Sunday, August 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

They say she was wearing red pajama pants, a grey Spencer County High School hoodie, and pink crocs when she was last seen.

Grayson is 5′8″, weighs 180 pounds, has long blonde hair and Blue eyes.

If you have seen or have any information about the location of Grayson Lawson, call the KSP Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.

