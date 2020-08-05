KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is asking the public for help in their search of a missing Spencer County teen.

KSP says 17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen on Sunday, August 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

They say she was wearing red pajama pants, a grey Spencer County High School hoodie, and pink crocs when she was last seen.

Grayson is 5′8″, weighs 180 pounds, has long blonde hair and Blue eyes.

If you have seen or have any information about the location of Grayson Lawson, call the KSP Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.