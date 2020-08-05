Lexington Division of Community Corrections inmate test positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a press release from the city of Lexington, an inmate housed with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Information Officer Captain Matt LeMonds says the inmate began showing symptoms and was tested on Monday and his positive test result came back Tuesday. LeMonds says the inmate was immediately moved into medical isolation after his test, and the other inmates in the unit where he had been housed were isolated.

The Division of Community Corrections says it is working with the Lexington Health Department for guidance on reducing the risk to other inmates, corrections officers, and staff, as well as conducting additional testing.

