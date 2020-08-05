Lexington man indicted in connection with deadly crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been indicted in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington.

According to the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Matthew Starling has been indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUI, and possession of marijuana.

Back in June, Lexington police say Starling made a left-hand turn in front of Daezon Morgan’s motorcycle on Richmond Road. Morgan was killed in that crash.

The arrest citation said Starling had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, and he admitted to having some drinks.

Starling will be arraigned in Fayette Circuit Court on August 21.

