Advertisement

Lexington man indicted in connection with deadly crash

Matthew Starling.
Matthew Starling.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been indicted in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington.

According to the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Matthew Starling has been indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUI, and possession of marijuana.

PREVIOUS: Lexington man makes first court appearance in connection with deadly crash

Back in June, Lexington police say Starling made a left-hand turn in front of Daezon Morgan’s motorcycle on Richmond Road. Morgan was killed in that crash.

The arrest citation said Starling had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, and he admitted to having some drinks.

Starling will be arraigned in Fayette Circuit Court on August 21.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Man shot by Lexington Police Friday now in jail

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Darion Worfolk, 26, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading, menacing and trafficking.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., one death

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

UK social media expert talks about the national impact of TikTok

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The end of the popular app TikTok in the United State may be on hold, for now. President Donald Trump originally suggested banning the Chinese-owned platform because of possible security risks.

News

The Breakdown with Devine Carama: Is progress being made on race equality?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Protests filled downtown Lexington, and community leaders have been meeting to find solutions. Is progress being made?

Crime

Three men arrested on child porn charges in Madison County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Three people in Madison County are facing child exploitation charges after an undercover investigation.

Sports

NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

Updated: 2 hours ago
It set parameters for each to make its own call by August 21.

Regional

Workouts for several UofL teams suspended after off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brett Martin
Team members from the four sports who did not test positive or were not identified through contact tracing can return to on-campus workouts starting Aug 10.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Our September Preview Continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Temps continue to run way below normal for early August.