Man shot by Lexington Police Friday now in jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot by Lexington Police is now out of the hospital and in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Darion Worfolk, 26, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading, menacing and trafficking.

Lexington Police say Officer Miller Owens shot Worfolk during a chase early last Friday morning in the area of 5th street and Chestnut.

Police had been called to the area for a report of a man with a gun.

Police said Worfolk did not comply with commands to stop and put the officer in danger.

State police are investigating if the shooting was justified.

