NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

It set parameters for each to make its own call by August 21.
NCAA Fall Sports
NCAA Fall Sports(Valley news Live)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA Board of Directors is allowing each division of the association to decide independently whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board had been considering what to do about fall championship events sponsored by the NCAA, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call by Aug. 21.

According to the board’s decision, at least 50% of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season this fall for a championship to be held.

Championships may use reduced fields of teams or competitors in individual sports.

