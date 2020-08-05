One dead, another seriously hurt after Georgetown crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in Georgetown.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in front of the Walmart on Cherry Blossom Way.

According to police, an SUV was turning when a motorcycle crashed into it.

Two people were on the motorcycle. A man died at UK Hospital and a woman is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Georgetown police said this situation appears to be an accident.

