One dead, another seriously hurt after Georgetown crash
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in Georgetown.
It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in front of the Walmart on Cherry Blossom Way.
According to police, an SUV was turning when a motorcycle crashed into it.
Two people were on the motorcycle. A man died at UK Hospital and a woman is in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt.
Georgetown police said this situation appears to be an accident.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.