The Breakdown with Devine Carama: Is progress being made on race equality?

By Sam Dick
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After demonstrations in downtown Lexington and meetings with community leaders, is progress being made towards finding solutions on racial equality, systemic racism, and what are roles that white allies can play in fighting against racial injustice? Public speaker, activitist, and hip hop artist Devine Carama joins us for a live discussion at 6:30 on The CW Lexington.

