Three men arrested on child porn charges in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Three people in Madison County are facing child exploitation charges after an undercover investigation.

State police arrested Joshua Hensley, Stephen Pulsford, and Brad Helton Tuesday.

Three people in Madison County are facing child exploitation charges after an undercover investigation. (WKYT)

Hensley is charged with possession of child pornography. Pulsford is charged with distribution of child pornography, and Helton is charged with using a minor in a sexual performance.

Pulsford had been working as an associate professor at Berea College. The college released this statement Wednesday afternoon about his arrest:

Berea College officials have been informed of the arrest of Dr. Stephen Pulsford last evening by the Kentucky State Police on a felony charge of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Dr. Pulsford has been serving as an associate professor at Berea College. The College is shocked at this news and completely unaware of the circumstances leading to Dr. Pulsford’s arrest. The College has not been contacted by Dr. Pulsford or the Kentucky State Police. At present, College officials continue to monitor the situation and will not comment further at this time.

State police say the arrests came as part of the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.