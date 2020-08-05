Advertisement

UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester.
The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester.

They started testing students this week, and, Wednesday, we heard from UK’s president, Dr. Eli Capilouto, about how that process is going.

Capilouto told us that during the first two days of COVID testing, they tested almost 4,000 students. He said he believes they can reopen the campus safely, but they are keeping a close eye on those infection numbers.

The plan to test 30,000 UK students started in earnest on Monday, with five testing sites across the campus.

The organizers say they want to get a baseline of how many students are infected with COVID-19 before the semester gets underway.

They have locations on campus for people who test positive to quarantine.

Wednesday morning, Capilouto told us he was encouraged by how many students were taking an active role in keeping themselves and others safe.

They are also working on setting up ongoing testing once the semester starts.

Students do have more options this year when it comes to learning online, and Capilouto said most classrooms have cameras so students can watch a lesson from their dorm room if they have symptoms.

He also said he was aware that safety at UK is impacted by more than just the campus.

“If in any way we see that our community, and I’m talking about our campus community, the City of Lexington, in any way is jeopardized, we will certainly act,” Capilouto said. “One of the things I check every morning is how many of our hospital beds have COVID patients, how many are in our intensive care unit. I’m happy to say we have a great deal of capacity. But we watch it. We know we have to plan ahead.”

Capilouto also said people can’t be careless in their individual or group behaviors. He said the university would deal with it if people don’t comply.

The university has 15 contact tracers who work to notify people who have been in contact with those who test positive.

Watch Victor’s full interview with Dr. Capilouto:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

COVID testing resumes at new ‘permanent’ site in Lexington

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The demand for testing continues to rise as the number of positive COVID-19 cases goes up. In response, the City of Lexington is opening up another weekly testing site.

News

Dr. Eli Capilouto's full interview with Victor Puente

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester. They started testing students this week, and, Wednesday, we heard from UK’s president, Dr. Eli Capilouto, about how that process is going.

News

WATCH Need help combing through the Lexington Public Library’s digital stacks? Book a virtual librarian!

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Lexington Public Library is offering some digital help to researchers of all kinds in the form of a virtual librarian.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

News

EKU kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Landon White, a redshirt junior and a kicker for the Colonels, took to Instagram to voice his frustrations.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September-like stretch of days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will be absolutely fantastic during the next few days. It's even better when you consider that we are sitting in early August.

State

KSP searching for missing Spencer County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
17-year-old Grayson Lawson was last seen Sunday, Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

News

Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.