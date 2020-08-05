Advertisement

UK social media expert talks about the national impact of TikTok

The free app is known for its popular dances and funny home videos and, for some people, it’s a pandemic obsession.
The free app is known for its popular dances and funny home videos and, for some people, it’s a pandemic obsession.(WSAZ)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of the popular app TikTok in the United States may be on hold, for now.

MORE: Trump’s demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

President Donald Trump originally suggested banning the Chinese-owned platform because of possible security risks.

The now 2-year-old app came out of another app called ‘Musically’, and was purchased by is its current owner, the Chinese company, Bytedance.

The free app is known for its popular dances and funny home videos and, for some people, it’s a pandemic obsession.

“You’re never really disappointed when you get on,” said TikTok user Caroline Meister.

With dog videos, dances and original songs, UK journalism associate professor Kakie Urch says it’s a platform full of mini filmmakers.

“TikTok has green screen capabilities, it has editing capabilities, it has capabilities to mix sound and lipsync,” Urch said.

Just like Twitter or Facebook, she’s teaching her students how to use it for good.

“It’s a platform that allows people who are outside the bounds of traditional media to really have a large platform,” Urch said.

TikTok is also a place where people show their vulnerable side and engage in deep conversations.

“We have several people who are gynecologists giving out information to perhaps young female viewers about what they need to know about their body and safety,” Urch said.

“They answer questions that people ask, I think that’s awesome,” said TikTok user Avery Allen.

TikTok can also be the epicenter of change.

“A young woman, I believe in Chicago, did a TikTok about making racist pancakes with Aunt Jemima,” Urch said. “That medium was the first place that conversation really began in earnest.”

“You see it from a different perspective, see it from other people’s perspective which is really nice,” Meister said.

From 60 minutes to 60-second clips, TikTok is where the younger generation is starting a dialogue.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lexington man indicted in connection with deadly crash

Updated: 8 minutes ago
According to the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Matthew Starling has been indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUI, and possession of marijuana.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Man shot by Lexington Police Friday now in jail

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Darion Worfolk, 26, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading, menacing and trafficking.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., one death

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Devine Carama: Is progress being made on race equality?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Protests filled downtown Lexington, and community leaders have been meeting to find solutions. Is progress being made?

Crime

Three men arrested on child porn charges in Madison County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Three people in Madison County are facing child exploitation charges after an undercover investigation.

Sports

NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

Updated: 2 hours ago
It set parameters for each to make its own call by August 21.

Regional

Workouts for several UofL teams suspended after off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brett Martin
Team members from the four sports who did not test positive or were not identified through contact tracing can return to on-campus workouts starting Aug 10.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Our September Preview Continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Temps continue to run way below normal for early August.