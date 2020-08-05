Advertisement

VisitLex launching new regional marketing campaign to bring more tourists to Lexington

VisitLEX says without tourism, each Lexington taxpayer would have to pay an additional 14-hundred dollars a year to replace that revenue.
VisitLEX says without tourism, each Lexington taxpayer would have to pay an additional 14-hundred dollars a year to replace that revenue.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s no secret the tourism industry has taken a major hit because of the pandemic.

“Hundreds of groups right now are canceling their conferences and events,” said Gathan Borden, VisitLEX vice president of marketing.

VisitLEX says without tourism, each Lexington taxpayer would have to pay an additional $1,400 a year to replace that revenue. Borden points out that it’s not just the hotel industry-- the effects are felt throughout the local economy. 

“But then that trickles down to all the bars and attractions that see the revenue from people who are coming in for events, for conferences, for meetings,” Borden says.

The new strategy targets Lexingtonians and people in surrounding cities and states, encouraging them to invest in the city.

“You don’t have to stay cooped up in your house the whole time,” Borden said. “You can still get out there because it’s good for the mental psyche.”

But one of the tricky parts about tourism during a pandemic is that they don’t want to encourage people going out and spreading the virus. They can still leave home, but be smart about it.

“It’s a very fine line that we have to walk in doing that,” Borden said.

Borden says they’re focused on promoting small-batch experiences, where groups of just a few people can also practice social distancing. Things like horse farm tours, distillery tours, and hiking trails. He says investing in our local economy is investing in our neighbors. 

“Because these are people locally who only businesses and they’re all hurting right now,” Borden said.

VisitLEX is also encouraging people to use the hashtag “Share the Lex” on social media so out-of-town visitors have an idea of some favorite Lexington attractions.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lexington man indicted in connection with deadly crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Matthew Starling has been indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUI, and possession of marijuana.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Man shot by Lexington Police Friday now in jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Darion Worfolk, 26, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading, menacing and trafficking.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., one death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

UK social media expert talks about the national impact of TikTok

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The end of the popular app TikTok in the United State may be on hold, for now. President Donald Trump originally suggested banning the Chinese-owned platform because of possible security risks.

News

The Breakdown with Devine Carama: Is progress being made on race equality?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Protests filled downtown Lexington, and community leaders have been meeting to find solutions. Is progress being made?

Crime

Three men arrested on child porn charges in Madison County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Three people in Madison County are facing child exploitation charges after an undercover investigation.

Sports

NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

Updated: 3 hours ago
It set parameters for each to make its own call by August 21.

Regional

Workouts for several UofL teams suspended after off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brett Martin
Team members from the four sports who did not test positive or were not identified through contact tracing can return to on-campus workouts starting Aug 10.