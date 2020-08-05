Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., one death

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE.

Gov. Beshear reported 546 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing up the state total to 32,741 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.51 percent positivity rate.

The governor also announced one new death in the state, bringing the total to 752. The governor says that death is a 71-year-old woman from Logan County.

Among the new cases reported Wednesday were 21 children under the age of five, the youngest being 18 days old.

The governor says there are currently 620 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and 131 people in the ICU.

At the beginning of the news conference, Gov. Beshear announced that Dollar General plans to open two new warehouses in Boone and Warren counties that will create 365 jobs amid the pandemic. Construction is expected to begin by September.

Gov. Beshear also announced $6.4 million in federal CARES Act funding awarded to Ky. Transportation Cabinet for public transit agencies across the commonwealth. That is mainly to be used to keep drivers and riders safe, he says.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

