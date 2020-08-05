Workouts for several UofL teams suspended after off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-campus party has led to 29 athletes testing positive across four teams at the University of Louisville.

Now, the University of Louisville has suspended all team-related activities for the fall sports of men and women’s soccer, field hockey, and volleyball.

The health department was able to trace the exposure to an off-campus party. At this time the school says there are multiple other teammates and other student-athletes from other sports who have also been potentially been exposed.

Team members from the four sports who did not test positive or were not identified through contact tracing can return to on-campus workouts starting Aug 10.

The school put out a statement saying:

“Though all student-athletes have been well-educated about the dangers of social gatherings to themselves and to others, UofL leaders have again reinforced the necessity to adhere to state, local, and Center for Disease Control (CDC) medical guidelines and procedures for the health and safety of all.”

