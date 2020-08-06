ACC releases 2020 football schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The ACC released its 2020 football schedule Thursday morning.

The league has set up a ten-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, but that game must be played in the member school’s home state.

Louisville will host Western Kentucky on September 12 to open the season and will follow that contest with ten ACC games.

The Cardinals will host WKU, Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest. They will visit Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Boston College.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.