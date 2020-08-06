Advertisement

Ag commissioner Quarles encouraging Kentuckians to support farmers markets

The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week in America. (File image)
The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week in America.
By Andrea Walker
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of August marks National Farmers Market Week in America.

According to the folks we’ve talked to Thursday, one of the great things about farmers markets is that everyone typically walks away happy. By cutting out middle-men, local farmers and vendors are able to earn more for their goods and shoppers receive fresh local produce.

National Farmers Market Week is timed to coincide with the seasons when local produce reaches full maturity.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles traveled to Lexington Thursday to mark the occasion.

He’s launching a new campaign, encouraging Kentuckians to support their local farmers through the ongoing pandemic.

“Speaking of the pandemic, guidelines have changed a bit at local farmers markets to adhere to health and safety requirements,” Quarles said. “Shoppers are encouraged to browse with their eyes and not their hands to prevent the spread of germs, and go cashless if possible.

To find a farmers market near you, visit kyproud.com.

